IPL 2019 | SRH vs CSK: Warner, Bairstow fifties help Sunrisers steamroll mighty Chennai

Catch all the top moments from match 33 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

1/9 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played host to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the first time since 2010, CSK was missing their skipper MS Dhoni who sat out of this game due to back spasms. Suresh Raina led the side in Dhoni's absence. Chennai won the Toss and opted to bat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

2/9 Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson got Chennai off to a good start adding 79 runs off 59 balls for the opening wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

3/9 Sunrisers finally got the breakthrough in the 10th over when Shahbaz Nadeem castled Watson. Vijay Shankar then got du Plessis caught behind in the very next over. With both openers back in the hut Chennai were reduced to 81/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

4/9 Rashid Khan then struck in the 14th over getting both Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav trapped LBW. Rashid's double-strike reduced CSK to 97/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

5/9 Khaleel Ahmed then got Sam Billings caught out in the very next over as Chennai lost their fifth wicket. The SRH bowlers did brilliantly to restrict Chennai to just 30 runs in the last 5 overs keeping them down to a below-par total of 132/5 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

6/9 The Sunrisers' chase got off to a blistering start as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 66 runs for the first wicket. Warner who did the bulk of the scoring departed soon after completing his half-century in the 6th over. He returned having scored 50 off just 25 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

7/9 Kane Williamson couldn't get going and was dismissed by Imran Tahir in the very next over. Williamson chipped a ball back to Tahir who did well to take the catch. The SRH skipper made just 3 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

8/9 Vijay Shankar and Bairstow then added 34 runs for the third wicket. Shankar was finally sent back by Tahir who got him caught behind in the 13th over. Tahir took his wicket tally to 15 for the season just 2 behind leader Kagiso Rabada. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

9/9 Bairstow soon brought up his own half-century off just 39 balls in the 15th over. He remained right until the end guiding SRH to victory with an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls. SRH won the game with 6 wickets and 19 balls remaining. The win took them up to fifth spot on the table. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:52 am