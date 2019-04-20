IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs in match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens. RCB remain at the bottom of the table with just four points from nine matches.

KKR who have eight points from nine games continues to remain in sixth spot.

Catch all the highlights from KKR vs RCB here.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 35 (KKR vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.