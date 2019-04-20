App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 12:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs in match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens. RCB remain at the bottom of the table with just four points from nine matches.

KKR who have eight points from nine games continues to remain in sixth spot.

Catch all the highlights from KKR vs RCB here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442
Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

related news

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 35 (KKR vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 12:10 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

