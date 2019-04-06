App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 01:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCB vs KKR match in Bangalore highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 17 of IPL 2019 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli and his team who were winless after the first four matches made two changes with Tim Southee and Pawan Negi replacing Shimron Hetmyer and Umesh Yadav. KKR made just one change with Sunil Narine returning in place of Nikhil Naik. Dinesh Karthik won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RCB got off to a flying start with a 64-run partnership off just 47 balls between Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel. The partnership ended in the 8th over when Nitish Rana trapped Parthiv in front of the wickets. Parthiv returned with 24 off 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kohli was then joined by AB de Villiers and together they tore into the KKR bowling attack. King Kohli brought up his half-century off just 31 balls in the 11th over. de Villiers followed suit and brought up his fifty in the 16th over off just 28 balls. Together the duo added 108 runs off just 56 balls for the second wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The partnership finally ended in the 18th over when Kuldeep Yadav showed great reflexes to take a sharp catch off his own bowling. Kohli smacked the ball hard down the ground and Kuldeep managed to hold onto it bringing an end to a wonderful innings from the RCB skipper. Kohli returned with 84 off 49 balls as RCB were well-placed at 172/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
de Villiers was next to depart as Sunil Narine struck in the penultimate over getting the South African caught at long-off. de Villiers finished with 63 off 32 balls. Marcus Stoinis played a nice little cameo finishing unbeaten with 28 off 13 as RCB reached 205/3 at the end of 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The KKR run-chase hit a snag in just the 2nd over as Pawan Negi took a blinder at fine leg to send back Sunil Narine. The opener returned after making just 10 off 8 balls. Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn however helped KKR recover by stitching together a 65-run partnership off 49 balls for the second wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Negi entered into the attack in the 10th over and made immediate impact as he got rid of both Lynn and Uthappa. He first got Uthappa (33) caught out by Tim Southee in the 10th over before returning to castle Lynn (43) in the 12th over. KKR were reduced to 108/3 at the fall of Lynn’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana added 31 off 25 balls for the fourth wicket but their partnership was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 16th over. Chahal got Rana (37 off 23) caught out at sweeper cover. KKR who were reduced to 139/4 at the fall of Rana’s wicket still needed 67 off 26 balls when Andre Russell walked out to bat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Dinesh Karthik returned to the dugout soon after as Navdeep Saini got him caught out off the very last delivery in the 17th over. KKR needed 53 from 18 balls when Karthik was dismissed. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell then took charge of proceedings. Mohammed Siraj was taken off the attack midway through the next over for his second beamer of the game which surprisingly Russell had dispatched for a six. Marcus Stoinis was asked to complete the over and Russell hit Stoinis for consecutive sixes taking a total of 23 runs from the over. KKR still needed 30 off the final two overs to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Russell hit Tim Southee for 6,6,6,4,6 in the next over as they got 29 runs off it to level the scores. Gill picked up a single in the next over to secure victory with 5 wickets and 5 balls remaining. The win meant that RCB remain winless in the IPL after five matches while KKR moved up to second on the points table. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 01:14 am

tags #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Royal Challengers Bangalore

