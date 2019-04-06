RCB vs KKR match in Bangalore highlights: As it happened

Andre Russell then took charge of proceedings. Mohammed Siraj was taken off the attack midway through the next over for his second beamer of the game which surprisingly Russell had dispatched for a six. Marcus Stoinis was asked to complete the over and Russell hit Stoinis for consecutive sixes taking a total of 23 runs from the over. KKR still needed 30 off the final two overs to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)