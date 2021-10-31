India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

It is only the second match for both India and New Zealand, but it already feels like a knockout fixture. A lose today for either team will put their ambitions of making it to the semi-finals in serious jeopardy. India and New Zealand face each other in a crucial fixture which will have serious impact on their knockout stage hopes.

India started as tournament favourites, but the 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their opening fixture put a serious dent into that image. India face a tough opponent in New Zealand, who just recently got the better of them in the ICC World Test Championship final. The focus will be on getting the top order to fire again and hope the bowlers do their job.

New Zealand too lost their opening fixture against Pakistan, courtesy of some terrific bowling from the Pakistanis. They are struggling with some inconsistencies in the top order and will be hoping they are up to the task against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

India vs New Zealand Where to Watch

Live TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

You can also follow the live ball-by-ball updates on Moneycontrol.com

India vs New Zealand Venue

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium