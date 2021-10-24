T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Live Scores, updates, where to watch, team news, catch all the live action here

T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: For Virat Kohli, it is his first and last T20 World Cup as captain. While Kohli the batsman has become undoubtedly one of the best in the game in recent times, despite an impressive track record, he has not been able to guide India or his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to any major title. After RCB's elimination in the play-off stage of the recently concluded IPL, this is Kohli's last shot at a major International trophy as captain.
- Home
- Moneycontrol PRO
- Markets
- News
- Portfolio
- Mutual Funds
- Personal Finance
- Forum
- Media
- Invest Now
- Subscription
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- GLOBAL MARKETS
- BIG SHARK PORTFOLIOS
- ECONOMIC CALENDAR
- MARKET ACTION
- Dashboard
- F&O
- FII & DII Activity
- Corporate Action
- EARNINGS
- CURRENCY
- COMMODITY
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential
- INVEST IN DIRECT MUTUAL FUND
- Invest in Direct Mutual Funds & New Fund
Offer (NFO)
- Invest In MC 30
- INVEST IN CRYPTOCURRENCY
- Invest in Bitcoin and Altcoin
- Live Cryptocurrency price section
- Learn. Excel. Invest
- INVEST IN CURATED STOCK & ETF PORTFOLIOS
- Invest in smallcases
- Top and trending managers
- GLOBAL INVESTMENT
- Invest in U.S. Stocks From India
- Invest in Stacks (Expert curated portfolio using
U.S. Stocks)
My Account