T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Live Scores, updates, where to watch, team news, catch all the live action here

October 24, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

: The only time India and Pakistan play each other these days is during multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup. Five years since they last played each other in this format, Pakistan and India lock horns in the biggest, rel=nofollow>at least most hyped, clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup . That the first-ever T20I between these teams, a tied affair that preceded the exciting bowl-out in Durban 14 years back, is still discussed is testimony to how much fans look forward to these arch-rivals clashing India – Pakistan clash will be a humdinger with both Kohli and Babar Azam having a point to prove.