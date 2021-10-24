T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Live Scores, updates, where to watch, team news, catch all the live action here

October 24, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: For Virat Kohli, it is his first and last T20 World Cup as captain. While Kohli the batsman has become undoubtedly one of the best in the game in recent times, despite an impressive track record, he has not been able to guide India or his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to any major title. After RCB's elimination in the play-off stage of the recently concluded IPL, this is Kohli's last shot at a major International trophy as captain.