October 24, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Live Scores, updates, where to watch, team news, catch all the live action here

Familiar Foes India and Pakistan meet in a high-octane clash. Catch all the live updates here.

T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: The only time India and Pakistan play each other these days is during multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup. Five years since they last played each other in this format, Pakistan and India lock horns in the biggest, rel=nofollow>at least most hyped, clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup. That the first-ever T20I between these teams, a tied affair that preceded the exciting bowl-out in Durban 14 years back, is still discussed is testimony to how much fans look forward to these arch-rivals clashing. India – Pakistan clash will be a humdinger with both Kohli and Babar Azam having a point to prove.
  • October 24, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: For Virat Kohli, it is his first and last T20 World Cup as captain. While Kohli the batsman has become undoubtedly one of the best in the game in recent times, despite an impressive track record, he has not been able to guide India or his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to any major title. After RCB's elimination in the play-off stage of the recently concluded IPL, this is Kohli's last shot at a major International trophy as captain. 

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live : For Virat Kohli, it is his first and last T20 World Cup as captain. While Kohli the batsman has become undoubtedly one of the best in the game in recent times , despite an impressive track record, he has not been able to guide India or his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to any major title. After RCB's elimination in the play-off stage of the recently concluded IPL, this is Kohli's last shot at a major International trophy as captain. 
  • October 24, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
  • October 24, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: There are few sporting rivalries that can can match the ferocity and intensity that an India-Pakistan match commands. Encounters between the two sides are limited to only major tournaments now, with India getting the better of Pakistan on most occasions. As we wait for the toss, here is a look at what the India-Pakistan clash means to Pakistan players. 

  • October 24, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: Just about half an hour to go for the toss. Dubai is all set to host the epic clash. Are you ready?

  • October 24, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: For all sports fans out there, the India-Pakistan match is not the only mouth-watering matchup today. In football, Manchester United will take on Liverpool, Barcelona take on Real Madrid in an El Clasico that will not feature Ronaldo or Messi and Juventus take on Inter Milan in Serie A.

  • October 24, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: India and Pakistan have played each other eight times so far in T20Is with India emerging victorious seven times. As we wait for the toss, here is a look at five of the best matched between Indian and Pakistan in T20Is.

  • October 24, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan Live: Hello and welcome to this blockbuster Sunday. I am Neeraj Krishnan and I shall be taking you through the evening as India take on Pakistan in one of sports biggest rivalries. There is a lot at stake whether you are supporting India or Pakistan. Five years after they last met in T20Is, India and Pakistan are set to resume their rivalry as they clash in the Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. 

