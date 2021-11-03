India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021: Wounded India aim to turn it around

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

It is a must-win game for India as they face Afghanistan in the Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage in this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. India have had their worst start ever in the history of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan beat them comprehensively while New Zealand annihilated them. On the other hand, Afghanistan have looked in fantastic form. They were mighty close to beating Pakistan as well a couple of games ago. In their other two games, Afghanistan have pummeled both Scotland and Namibia.

India and Afghanistan have played each other only twice in the history of T20I cricket – one time each in the 2010 and 2012 T20 World Cup. India won both those encounters. They will start as favourites this time around as well but don’t count Afghanistan out. The Mohammad Nabi-led side have had a very impressive run in this tournament so far and the only game they lost was against Pakistan and even in that, Pakistan were pushed to the limit. Moreover, India’s batting has struggled and Afghanistan have a strong bowling attack.

Team News

Suryakumar Yadav was seen underdoing some intense fielding drills in the lead-up to this game and he batted in the nets too. He could return to the XI and replace Ishan Kishan. Rahul Chahar may get a look in and Varun Chakravarthy might be the one making way.

India likely XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be without their former skipper Asghar Afghan who played his last international match against Namibia. Hashmatullah Shahidi is likely to replace Afghan in the Afghanistan playing XI.

Afghanistan likely XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

The talk around the team

India’s batting has been a massive let down. It has been the reason for their defeat in both the games that they have played so far. Against Pakistan, Virat Kohli’s half-century and Rishabh Pant’s 39 dragged them past the 150-run mark but none of the batters stood up against New Zealand as they made a paltry 110. India haven't had the runs on the board and their bowlers (barring Jasprit Bumrah) have looked ineffective as well. This is a must-win game for India as they look to stay alive in this competition. They not only need to win all their remaining games but also need to ensure they overturn a net run rate of -1.609 with, of course, results going their way.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have played some excellent cricket in this tournament. They have been highly impressive and are in with a big chance of making it to the semi-final if they can topple India or New Zealand. They have recorded a couple of massive wins over Scotland and Namibia which has boosted their net run rate to +3.097. Their only loss came against Pakistan and even in that game, it required four sixes in the penultimate over from Asif Ali to seal the game and take it away from Afghanistan. Their bowling has been top-notch while the batting has contributed well. Afghanistan will have their task cut out but if they can cause an upset against India, they will only enhance their chances of reaching the semi-final.

Players to watch out for

KL Rahul: He has looked in good touch but he hasn't got a big score in the two games so far in this tournament. The Karnataka opener could be the one to watch out for, especially given how the scrutiny has escaped him so far after his spectacular IPL season.

: India have struggled against spin and Rashid Khan could fancy his chances. The superstar leg-spinner has returned with seven scalps in three games and has an economy rate of 4.74.