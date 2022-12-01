FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Group F kicks things off as Croatia takes on Belgium while Canada wraps up its tournament against Morocco. Later on, Group E takes centrestage with all left to play for as Japan faces Spain while Costa Rica battles Germany. The latter game will make history as it will see the first time an all-woman refereeing team take charge of a men's FIFA World Cup match.

Group F

Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 pm IST

Belgium is staring at the prospect of an embarrassing first-round exit from a group it was expected to top. However, the tables seem to have turned as group-topper Croatia just needs to avoid defeat to progress though to the next round, although a win would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Belgium faces its sternest test in the midst of apparent dressing room discord as reports suggest there is tension amongst senior players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen, Thibaut Courtois, and Eden Hazard.

The match is at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, at 8:30 pm IST.

Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 pm IST

Canada wraps up its first men's FIFA World Cup in 36 years against Morocco, having already been eliminated from the competition. Meanwhile, Morocco, which is level on points with Croatia but behind on Goal Difference (GD), is expected to start as the overwhelming favourite.

The match is at the Al Thumama Stadium, at 8:30 pm IST

Group E

Japan vs Spain - 12:30 am IST

There is all to play for in Group E with each team having a good chance to make it to the next round.

Spain started off with a bang by beating Costa Rica 7-0 in its opening game. However, it faltered against Germany by conceding a late equaliser that saw it drop 2 points and miss out on cementing a place in the Round of 16. Regardless, it still is in prime position to progress to the next stage as it starts as the favourite against the Asian powerhouse. What is also going in its favour is an excellent GD (+7). However, should it lose to Japan, Luis Enrique's men will hope their fellow Europeans do them a favour by beating Costa Rica.

A draw is enough for Spain to go through.

Japan, meanwhile, will have to avoid defeat for a chance to move further in the tournament. A will win guarantee a spot in the Round of 16 but if it draws against Spain, Japan will need Germany to beat Costa Rica but only by a small margin.

The match is at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan, at 12:30 am IST.

Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 am IST

History will be made in this high-stakes game as an all-woman refereeing trio will take charge of a men's FIFA World Cup match for the first time in the sport's history. Germany, which is staring at consecutive first-round exits, will not only need to beat the South Americans but also hope Spain beats Japan. A draw or loss will see it pack its bags.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, recovered from the humiliating opening match defeat by beating Japan 1-0 in the second game. A win for the team will be enough for it to qualify, regardless of what happens between Japan and Spain.