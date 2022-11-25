FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and complete schedule

November 25, day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2022, was marked by Portugal and Switzerland's victory over opponents Ghana and Cameroon. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a historic opening goal, becoming the first male player to score in at five World Cups. The South Korea-Uruguay match ended in a draw (0-0).

Here's what's in store for fans today:

Wales vs Iran (3.30 pm)

For Wales, this is the first World Cup appearance since 1958. The team and its opponent Iran are ranked 19th and 20th in the world and their face off today could boil down to a strategic fight between the coaches.

Qatar vs Senegal (6.30 pm)

FIFA 2022 host Qatar will face Senegal at a Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium. Both the teams have had a disappointing start to the World Cup.

But Senegal has been an African champion, beating Egypt earlier this year year to clinch the African Cup of Nations.

"It is a difficult challenge but it is also a beautiful occasion for us to face a team like Senegal on this Qatar World Cup stage," the host team's coach Felix Sanchez said.

Netherlands vs Ecuador (9.30 pm)

Netherlands and Ecuador will face-off today for the top spot in Group A.

Both the teams had beaten opponents Senegal and Qatar 2-0 in opening games.

Team Netherlands has been a runner-up at three World Cups. Meanwhile, Ecuador is hoping for a better campaign than their last best performance at 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

England vs United States (12.30 am, tomorrow)

England has previously had a 6-2 victory over Iran while the American side levelled 1-1 with Wales after Gareth Bale's penalty goal. How the teams fare against each other will be interesting to watch.