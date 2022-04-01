English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain, Germany and Japan draw together in Group E, Belgium, Croatia in Group G; Portugal, Uruguay in Group H

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Groups E, G and H become the toughest groups in the draw. Check the full list here

    Nikhil Krishnan
    April 01, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST

    The wait is finally over! The Fifa World Cup 2022 Final Draw is out. Spain and Germany have been drawn together in Group E along with Japan which makes it aruguably the toughest group. Belgium and Croatia are together in Group G along with Serbia and Cameroon and Portugal and Uruguay are in Group H with Ghana and Korea.

    Here is the full list of the draw:

    Group A – Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

    Group B – England, Iran, USA, European Qualifier

    Group C – Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

    Close

    Related stories

    Group D – France, ICP1, Denmark, Tunisia

    Group E – Spain, ICP2, Germany, Japan

    Group F – Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

    Group G – Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

    Group H – Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea

     

    The Fifa World Cup is arguably the greatest sporting spectacle in the world, even eclipsing the Summer Olympics. The ceremony began with by Idris Elba and Reshmin Chowdhury. It started with the usual festivities that included dancers jumping through hoops and some freestylers juggling the World Cup ball, Al Rhia. The World Cup Anthem is called Hayya Hayaa, with the hook being ‘This time is now or never’. The Worlc Cup song was performed by three artists from three different backgrounds, emphasising Fifa’s statement of football bringing the world together. The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA’s strategy of bringing together inspiration from across the globe.

    The draw was presented by Tottenham, Newcastle and One Show legend Jermaine Jenas, with USA World Cup winner Carli Lloyd and British TV presenter,  Sam Johnson and eight Fifa legends. The first was Brazilian full-back legend Cafu, the only man to appear in three consecutive World Cup Finals,  Nigerian superstar Jay Jay Okocha, Lothar Mathauus, Ali Daei, Qatari legend Adel Ahmed MalAllah, flamin’ Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinovic, the legendary coach, and Rabah Madjer, goalscorer for Algeria when they beat West Germany in 1982.
    Nikhil Krishnan
    Tags: #FIFA #FIFA World Cup #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Fifa World Cup Draw #Football #Sports
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 10:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.