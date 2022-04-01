FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain, Germany and Japan draw together in Group E, Belgium, Croatia in Group G; Portugal, Uruguay in Group H

The wait is finally over! The Fifa World Cup 2022 Final Draw is out. Spain and Germany have been drawn together in Group E along with Japan which makes it aruguably the toughest group. Belgium and Croatia are together in Group G along with Serbia and Cameroon and Portugal and Uruguay are in Group H with Ghana and Korea.

Here is the full list of the draw:

Group A – Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B – England, Iran, USA, European Qualifier

Group C – Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D – France, ICP1, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E – Spain, ICP2, Germany, Japan

Group F – Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G – Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H – Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea

The Fifa World Cup is arguably the greatest sporting spectacle in the world, even eclipsing the Summer Olympics. The ceremony began with by Idris Elba and Reshmin Chowdhury. It started with the usual festivities that included dancers jumping through hoops and some freestylers juggling the World Cup ball, Al Rhia. The World Cup Anthem is called Hayya Hayaa, with the hook being ‘This time is now or never’. The Worlc Cup song was performed by three artists from three different backgrounds, emphasising Fifa’s statement of football bringing the world together. The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA’s strategy of bringing together inspiration from across the globe.

The draw was presented by Tottenham, Newcastle and One Show legend Jermaine Jenas, with USA World Cup winner Carli Lloyd and British TV presenter, Sam Johnson and eight Fifa legends. The first was Brazilian full-back legend Cafu, the only man to appear in three consecutive World Cup Finals, Nigerian superstar Jay Jay Okocha, Lothar Mathauus, Ali Daei, Qatari legend Adel Ahmed MalAllah, flamin’ Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinovic, the legendary coach, and Rabah Madjer, goalscorer for Algeria when they beat West Germany in 1982.