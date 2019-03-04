App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dortmund vs Tottenham Champions League preview: Team news, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

Borussia Dortmund will try everything that's possible to stop Tottenham Hotspur in its stride as the two teams clash at Westfalenstadion for the second leg of Round 16 Champions League tie.

In a scintillating display, Spurs blanked Dortmund 3-0 at Wembley in the first leg last month. Son Heung-Min,  Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente netted goals for Spurs in the match.

Since that sparkling display against Dortmund, the London side hasn't managed to notch a win in the Premier League leading to the collapse of their title ambitions. Spurs are now in a crowded four-way battle for a top four finish in the league. The team, however, has a chance to improve its season by marching  further in the Champions League.

Dortmund are at the top of the Bundesliga standing, but only goal difference separates them and arch rivals Bayern Munich. The German side are on the brink of elimination, but a vociferous home crowd could help them turn the tide over. Having last won the Champions League way back in 1997, Dortmund have a mountain to climb against an unpredictable Spurs.

Team News

Tottenham are thin in the mid-field as Victor Wanyama was seen struggling in the game against Arsenal over the weekend. Harry Winks was a late withdrawal with a hip injury and remains a doubt along with Dele Alli (thigh) and Eric Dier, who is recovering from tonsilitis. Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Son Heung-Min are all one booking away from a suspension should they progress to the quarter-finals.

Dortmund will heave a sigh of relief as they welcome Marco Reus back into the first team following an injury lay-off. Lukasz Piszczek is the only likely absentee for the home side. Paco Alcacer scored from the bench during the weekend and could return to the side, with Jacob Bruun Larsen likely to drop out. Raphael Guerreiro could replace Abdou Diallo at left-back as a more attacking option.

Possible XI

Tottenham (formation 4-3-1-2): Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Aurier, Davies, Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Dortmund (formation 4-2-3-1): Burki, Hakimi, Akanji, Zagadou, Diallo, Witsel, Delaney, Sancho, Reus, Pulisic, Alcacer

Players to watch-out for

Harry Kane (Tottenham )

Harry Kane 1

Spurs' goal scoring maestro Harry Kane is back in the thick of things after being sidelined due to an injury. The 25-year-old has scored twice in three games since his return. The two goals have taken his tally 22 for the season. The striker's clinical finishing and long range shots can put the tie beyond Dormund's reach.

Marco Reus (Dortmund)

Marco-Reus

Dortmund captain Marco Reus has raked up 17 goals and seven assists this season. His crossing, key passes and direct free kicks make him a difficult opponent. The German side will be looking up to its inspirational skipper to lift them up from a difficult position.

Betting odds

Dortmund: 19/20

Draw 29/10

Tottenham  29/10

Where to watch

The match kicks-off 1.30 am IST on March 6. It will broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can catch live action on the SonyLIV app as well.

Prediction

Tottenham have mellowed down since thumping Dortmund at Wembley, though they should draw lot of positives from their game against arch rivals Arsenal, which involved a penalty save from their captain Hugo Lloris.  Facing Dortmund at Westfalenstadion is no mean task. The hosts may have enough to win the game with Reus back, but surely a 3-0 deficit will be too much to overturn.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Football #Sports

