Delhi Capitals partners with Horizm to maximise digital revenue streams

Delhi Capitals will use Horizm’s AI-powered, real time solution to better monetise social media audience. The franchise in total has more than 11 million following across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Maryam Farooqui
March 17, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
During the 13th edition of IPL, Shreyas Iyer-led team registered strong traction with video views at 370 million across Facebook and Instagram globally between September and October.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Capitals have partnered with Horizm that provides real-time solution to digital inventory management.

During the 13th edition of IPL, Shreyas Iyer-led team registered strong traction with video views at 370 million across Facebook and Instagram globally between September and October. The franchise also saw a growth in its digital fan base on Facebook by 32 percent.

During the 13th edition of IPL, Shreyas Iyer-led team registered strong traction with video views at 370 million across Facebook and Instagram globally between September and October. The franchise also saw a growth in its digital fan base on Facebook by 32 percent.

“The need for remote engagement was accentuated during the pandemic, when fans were restricted to their homes. I believe our association with Horizm will empower us with tools to not only reach out to our fans better, but also unlock several commercial opportunities,” said Vinod Bisht, Director & CEO, Delhi Capitals.

This year too the franchise had engaged with fans online.

Delhi Capitals for the auction that was held on February 18 had hosted community polls on social media and also conducted vox populi with fans at different locations in the city to get their opinion on preferred picks for the auction. The team’s official fan club, the DC Toli had also shared a customised digital filter to enable fans to send in digital vox populi.

Similarly, the franchise plans to host such activities even during the league. And it looks like partnership with Horizm will be helpful.

Along with Delhi Capitals, Horizm has in its portfolio clients like football clubs including Real Madrid and Chelsea, and other global sports properties such as Tennis Australia, the International Hockey Federation and the Caribbean Premier League, among others. 

In a recently released report, Horizm looked at elite sports leagues that have broken the 100 million mark in terms of their reach across social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. In this report, the firm noted that IPL stands at rank six with 173 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Sitting at the top position is Premier League (football league) with a following of 683 million across the four platforms.
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #Sports
first published: Mar 17, 2021 09:57 pm

