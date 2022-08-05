English
    Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on day 8

    Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday.

    August 05, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

    Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday.

    All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

    Athletics and Para Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

    Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

    Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

    Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST): Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

    Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

    Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

    Lawn Bowls:

    Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

    Squash: Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

    Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

    Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

    Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

    Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

    Hockey: Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

    Wrestling: Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):

    Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

    Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

    Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.
    Tags: #Birmingham #Commonwealth Games 2022 #India #Sports
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 07:28 am
