Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend and spin wizard, dies aged 52

Shane Warne's death comes a day after Australia legend Rod Marsh's death.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52. He is suspected to have died due to a heart attack, according to Fox News.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course", it added.

Follow all live updates on Shane Warne's death here

Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets in his name.



Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

The news of Warne passing away comes just hours after the death of Australia's former wicketkeeper, Rod Marsh. He passed away due to a heart attack as well. In fact, Warne's last tweet was the condolences he had expressed over this unfortunate news.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps. He was also named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century who claimed 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Tributes from sports personalities poured in on Twitter, as they all expressed their condolences over the tragic news.



I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022



Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022



Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022



Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022