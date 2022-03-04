English
    Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend and spin wizard, dies aged 52

    Shane Warne's management has released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, according to Fox News. Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets in his name.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    Shane Warne's death comes a day after Australia legend Rod Marsh's death.

    Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52. He is suspected to have died due to a heart attack, according to Fox News.

    Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

    "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course", it added.

    Follow all live updates on Shane Warne's death here 

    Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets in his name.

    The news of Warne passing away comes just hours after the death of Australia's former wicketkeeper, Rod Marsh. He passed away due to a heart attack as well. In fact, Warne's last tweet was the condolences he had expressed over this unfortunate news.

    An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps. He was also named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century who claimed 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

    Tributes from sports personalities poured in on Twitter, as they all expressed their condolences over the tragic news. 




    (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 07:37 pm
