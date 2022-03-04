Spin Legend Shane Warne No More: World Pays Tribute

Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne on March 4 passed away at the age of 52 years. Warne’s management released a brief statement saying the cricket legend passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, reported Fox News.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads, adding,
"“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets. This is most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne took 5 wickets 37 times in his test career and his best bowling was 8/71.
The Australian legend also played 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took 293 wickets.
Following his demise, cricketers and cricket fans across the globe have expressed their condolence messages.