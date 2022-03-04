Spin Legend Shane Warne No More: World Pays Tribute

March 04, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST

Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne on March 4 passed away at the age of 52 years. Warne’s management released a brief statement saying the cricket legend passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, reported Fox News.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads, adding,