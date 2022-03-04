English
    March 04, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST

    Spin Legend Shane Warne No More: World Pays Tribute

    Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets.

    Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne on March 4 passed away at the age of 52 years. Warne’s management released a brief statement saying the cricket legend passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, reported Fox News.

    “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads, adding,

    "“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

    Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, the Australian cricketer had played 145 Tests and has 708 wickets. This is most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne took 5 wickets 37 times in his test career and his best bowling was 8/71.

    The Australian legend also played 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took 293 wickets.

    Following his demise, cricketers and cricket fans across the globe have expressed their condolence messages.
    • March 04, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

      Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST

      Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

      Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan expresses his condolences

      March 04, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

      Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan expresses his condolences
    • March 04, 2022 / 09:21 PM IST

      Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

      Indian cricketer Virat Kohli expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Indian cricketer Virat Kohli expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST

      Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

      Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

      Former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram expresses his condolences 

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

      England Cricket board expresses their condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | England Cricket board expresses their condolences 

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

      Indian Test Captain Rohit Sharma expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Indian Test Captain Rohit Sharma expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

      Former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards expresses his condolences

    • March 04, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

      Virendra Sehwag expresses his condolences ##Spin Legend Shane Warne No More | Virendra Sehwag expresses his condolences

