    'Have no words': Twitter mourns Australia legend Shane Warne

    Shane Warne had expressed grief on fellow cricketer Rod Marsh’s death on Friday. His last tweet was also on this, just 12 hours ago.

    Stella Dey
    March 04, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST
    Shane Warne's death comes a day after Australia legend Rod Marsh's death.

    Shane Warne's death comes a day after Australia legend Rod Marsh's death.


    Veteran Australian cricketer Shane Warne reportedly died today of a suspected attack. He was 52.

    Widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers and leg spinners ever, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand’s Koh Samui.

    This comes within a day of another Australian legend Rod Marsh’s death. He had suffered a major heart attack last week.

    Shane Warne had also expressed grief on Marsh’s death on Friday. His last tweet was also on this, just 12 hours ago.

    “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” Warne had tweeted.

    Twitter was devastated by the news and extended their condolences.
    India cricket captain Rohit Sharma tweeted: "I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it"

    Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.”

    "At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Suresh Raina tweeted.

    "Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

    “Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!” India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.



    "Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.





    Shane Warne’s stellar international career spanned 15 years. He took 708 Test wickets - the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

    Shane Warne made his Test Debut against India in Sydney on January 2, 1992. He played his last test against England at Sydney on January 2, 2007.

    Warne made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington on March 24 1993. He played his last ODI against Asia XI at Melbourne on January 10, 2005.

    Warne was affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and had millions of fans across the world.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:08 pm
