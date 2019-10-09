App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slumdog millionaire? Mumbai beggar leaves behind assets worth over Rs 10 lakh

The Mumbai Police also found coins worth at least Rs 1.5 lakh from his humble abode.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A beggar asking for alms is probably the most common sight in India, but can you ever imagine some of them having a bank balance better than yours?

A Mumbai-based beggar, who recently lost his life to an accident, was one such person. Fixed deposit documents worth Rs 8.77 lakh were found from his dilapidated one-room house in southeast Mumbai’s Govandi area. That’s not all. The Mumbai Police also found coins worth at least Rs 1.5 lakh from his humble abode.

According to an NDTV report, Birju Chandra Azad, the beggar who was in his 60s, lived alone in a slum and left behind a voter identity card, a PAN card, and an Aadhaar card, apart from the lakhs of rupees.

Close

He died in a mishap on October 4, and the police traced him to his house to look for relatives who may claim his body. However, when they reached his house, they found no other person, but a huge stash of coins kept in a bag, along with some old newspapers and polythene bags.

related news

The cops spent hours counting all the coins. It is believed that Azad had saved up this money over a long period of time.

NK Saste, Senior Police Inspector-Vashi GRP, said: "Birju Chandra Azad died in an accident while trespassing on railway tracks between Govandi and Mankhurd station."

"We identified him through documents found at his residence and came to know that his family resides in Rajasthan. We have contacted his son, who is also a nominee of his fixed deposit," he added.

Notably, he is not the only beggar who happens to be a millionaire. At the beginning of this year, there were reports of another Mumbai beggar Krishna Kumar Gite making almost Rs 50,000 per month. He even owned a flat in Nala Sopara.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #India #mumbai #Mumbai police

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.