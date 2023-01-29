English
    Skating to 'Slumdog Millionaire' in a 'saree' Anastasiia Gubanova wins European title. Watch

    "I'm in shock, but the work paid off," said Anastasiia Gubanova, dressed in a bright outfit to resemble a sari, after winning the free programme in Espoo, Finland.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
    Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova performs during the Women's Free Skating event of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland.

    Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova was crowned European figure skating champion on Saturday after a memorable performance to "Latika's theme" soundtrack composed by music legend AR Rahman from the Oscar-winning blockbuster Slumdog Millionaire.

    Despite an error on a triple flip, the 20-year-old triumphed ahead of Belgium's Loena Hendrickx who had started as favourite in the absence of Russia's banned skaters.


    "I'm in shock, but the work paid off," said Gubanova, dressed in a bright outfit to resemble a sari, after winning the free programme in Espoo, Finland.