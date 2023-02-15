Shark Tank India's Amit Jain: 'Lost more than Rs 1.5 crore on shares, was bankrupt...'

CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said that fame was never the objective for him to be on Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India judge Amit Jain recently opened up about the Rs 1.5 crore loss that he had suffered earlier while trading in the share market.

Speaking to Indian Express, the CarDekho co-founder and CEO said, “So we lost more than Rs 1.5 crore on shares and were bankrupt. Of course, it was a big loss but we knew that we have hands and brains, so we will build it up again.”

CarDekho is considered the first unicorn from Jaipur and Jain is the business reality show's newest judge after having replaced former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.



Speaking about the limelight that followed his appearance on Shark Tank India, Amit Jain said that fame was never the objective for him to be on the show.

“I come from a very small town and have never run after fame. Now that I am on the show, I have started using social media. Otherwise, for me, spending time with my family and friends, and my team is what gives me happiness. I have always believed that life is a journey, and one needs to enjoy every moment,” he told Indian Express.

When asked if he has been able to form friendships with other "Sharks" -- as the judges are called -- on the show, Jain said, “We are not here to make friends, we are all sharks on this show. However, I never felt different. It was quite a normal experience, and we all had good fun.”

