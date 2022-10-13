Scientifically speaking, the most beautiful woman in the world is...

Jodie Comer was found to be the world’s most beautiful person (Image credit: jodiemcomer/Instagram)

Beauty may lie in the eyes of the beholder, but when one Harley Street cosmetic surgeon used science to measure physical perfection, he found Jodie Comer to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

According to Yahoo News, Dr Julian De Silva used the latest computerised mapping techniques to measure physical perfection as per the Golden Ratio, also known as Phi.

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical formula, first derived by the Greeks, that attempts to measure facial attractiveness. It works on the premise that the closer the ratios of a face are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful it becomes.

Jodie Comer was found to be the world’s most beautiful person – or at least the closest to the ancient Greek idea of beauty – when going by Dr Julian De Silva’s analysis.

“Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science. The 29-year-old Killing Eve actress was found to be 94.52% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection,” he wrote on Instagram.

At the second spot was Euphoria actor Zendaya with 94.37%. Model Bella Hadid ranked third with 94.35%, and the fourth spot went to Beyonce.

“Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection,” said Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London.

“She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape.

“Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes,” the doctor added.