Santa Claus made of roses: Odisha's sand artist creates sculpture with 5,400 roses in Puri

Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines".

PTI
December 25, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Sudarsan Patnaik created this 50-foot long and 28-foot wide sculpture hoping to create a new record. (Image credit: Twitter)

Sudarsan Patnaik created this 50-foot long and 28-foot wide sculpture hoping to create a new record. (Image credit: Twitter)


On the eve of the Christmas, international sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus at Puri beach with about 5,400 roses.

Sudarsan created the sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines".

Sudarshan created the 50-foot long and 28-foot wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus with installation of about 5,400 red roses and some white flowers. He took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with help of his sand art institute to complete this sculpture.

"We all know the third wave of COVID-19 already started almost all over the World, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID guidelines," said Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee.

"I hope this will set a new record in the record book," he said.

Earlier, Pattnaik had made a sculpture on Harnaaz Sandhu after she made history bringing home the coveted Miss Universe crown a week ago. The artwork shows Sandhu smiling with the crown on her head, wearing the sash, and the universe—complete with stars and galaxies—in the background.
PTI
Tags: #Christmas #Santa Claus #Venezuela
first published: Dec 25, 2021 01:39 pm

