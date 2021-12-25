Christmas 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood is celebrating

Images shared by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

It's the second Christmas during the Covid pandemic, and while most celebrations are going to stay muted this year, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans and supporters and give them a friendly reminded to stay safe this season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an illustrated postcard of the family on Instagram. The photo featured the actor with her younger son Jeh in her arms with husband Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur standing next to her.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene urged everyone to stay safe this Christmas. "Hi everyone, wish you a very merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy yourselves, but stay safe. Love you!" she said in a video shared on Instagram.

True to his Bollywood masala trademark style, actor Varun Dhawan shared a reel with his wife Natasha. The couple used a song from Dhawan's 2020 movie 'Coolie No.1' and shot the video in front of a decorated Christmas tree. "I had to tell Natasha that I'll shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged (sic)," Dhawan shared.

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu shared a photo of the couple in an undisclosed location. "‘Twas the night before Christmas," Khan shared. The actor had shared a photo of a decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath it in her Instagram stories.

No one, however, seems to have taken 'Tis the season to be jolly' more seriously than actor Karisma Kapoor who put up a reel of her enjoying a cozy morning in her pyjamas while grooving to 'Last Christmas'. She later shared another reel of her dog decked up for Christmas, sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree.