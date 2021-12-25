MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Christmas 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood is celebrating

Fresh after her wedding celebrations, actor Katrina Kaif chose to make an announcement on Christmas regarding her next project, while actor Karisma Kapoor pranced around in pyjamas to 'Last Christmas'.

Ankita Sengupta
December 25, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Images shared by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

Images shared by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif on Instagram.


It's the second Christmas during the Covid pandemic, and while most celebrations are going to stay muted this year, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans and supporters and give them a friendly reminded to stay safe this season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an illustrated postcard of the family on Instagram. The photo featured the actor with her younger son Jeh in her arms with husband Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur standing next to her.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene urged everyone to stay safe this Christmas. "Hi everyone, wish you a very merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy yourselves, but stay safe. Love you!" she said in a video shared on Instagram.








View this post on Instagram

Close

Related stories

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

True to his Bollywood masala trademark style, actor Varun Dhawan shared a reel with his wife Natasha. The couple used a song from Dhawan's 2020 movie 'Coolie No.1' and shot the video in front of a decorated Christmas tree. "I had to tell Natasha that I'll shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged (sic)," Dhawan shared.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu shared a photo of the couple in an undisclosed location. "‘Twas the night before Christmas," Khan shared. The actor had shared a photo of a decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath it in her Instagram stories.








View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)


No one, however, seems to have taken 'Tis the season to be jolly' more seriously than actor Karisma Kapoor who put up a reel of her enjoying a cozy morning in her pyjamas while grooving to 'Last Christmas'. She later shared another reel of her dog decked up for Christmas, sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree.



Fresh after her wedding celebrations, actor Katrina Kaif chose to make an announcement on Christmas regarding her next project. "Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with actor Vijaysethupathi for this one...," she wrote on Instagram.

Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Bollywood #Christmas #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Karisma Kapoor #Katrina Kaif #Kunal Khemu #Madhuri Dixit #Saif Ali Khan #Soha Ali Khan #Sriram Raghavan #Varun Dhawan
first published: Dec 25, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.