Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to appear together in talk show amid divorce rumours

A promo of ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. (Image credit: @urduflix/Instagram)

Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik are set to appear together in a show that will stream on Pakistani OTT platform Urduflix.

Urduflix recently unveiled a poster of the show, called The Mirza Malik Show, amid rumours that the couple were divorcing.

The streaming service did not reveal the date on which the show would launch, and just said viewers can catch it very soon.

Some reports referred to the program as a talk show.

Sania Mirza, Indian tennis star, and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child -- a boy they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Since a few weeks, there have rumours online that they were headed for divorce. There was no statement from either of them.

Sania Mirza had last played in Wimbledon 2022 in July. She crashed out of the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event in her swansong appearance at the tournament.

“It wasn't meant to be this time Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular,” she had said after the loss.