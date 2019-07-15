App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M40 new update improves camera performance and brings facial recognition

The new firmware update also brings improved performance, better device stability and bug fixes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M40 smartphone is getting a new update aimed at introducing facial recognition and improving camera performance. The firmware version for this latest update also brings the June 2019 Android Security Patch.

The new firmware update also brings improved performance, better device stability and bug fixes. Update version number M405FDDU1ASG2 is 378.40MB in size and primarily focuses on camera performance and facial recognition. The update will be rolling out in phases and should reach users soon. You can visit the Settings > Software Update to manually update your device.

Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the specifics of the new update. The South Korean giant also warned against a temporary increase in device temperature during the update because of “data download and associated behaviours”.

The Galaxy M40 brings Galaxy S10 innovation to the mid-range with the adoption of the Infinity-O display. The Galaxy M40 is one of the best handsets Samsung has on offer in the under 20K smartphone space. The handset packs an FHD+ screen with a punch-hole 16-megapixel front camera. On the back, the M40 offers a triple camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, the M40 is equipped with a Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB in-built storage. The phone runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 3,500 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the M40 include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy M40 is currently available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue finishes. Samsung is also bringing a Cocktail Orange colour variant during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Galaxy M40 starts at Rs 16,990.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Samsung #Technology

