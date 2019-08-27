App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A30s price unveiled, to go on sale starting September

The Galaxy A30s has received a significant camera upgrade over the Galaxy A30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week, Samsung unveiled the 'S' variants of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Although both these smartphones are listed on the company’s website, the price was not revealed. Samsung has now revealed the price of Galaxy A30s.

Samsung Germany has listed the Galaxy A30s for EUR 279 (roughly Rs 22,000). The smartphone has been launched in four colours, namely Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green and Prism Crush Violet. The smartphone would go on sale starting next month in Germany but it is unclear which of the three storage variants would be available for purchase.

Specifications on the Galaxy A30s include a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display which has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Under the hood, there is an unspecified Octa-core processor, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB /128GB internal memory. Storage on the Galaxy A30s can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

The Galaxy A30s has received a significant camera upgrade over the Galaxy A30. It now features a 25MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the third sensor is an 8MP with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

The launch date and pricing details of Galaxy A30s in India are not available as yet. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A30 in India for Rs 16,990. We can expect the Galaxy A30s to be launched for a slightly higher price, mainly due to the upgrade in hardware.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

