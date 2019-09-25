Samsung Galaxy A20s India price revealed before official launch; to come in two variants

South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A20s internationally earlier this week. While the company has revealed the specifications, the pricing remains to be a mystery. Even before the official launch date is announced, the Galaxy A20s India pricing may just have leaked.

The Galaxy A20s comes under Samsung’s budget smartphone portfolio. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A20s soon in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A20s would be priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

The report also reveals the price of the 4GB variant. Galaxy A20s 4GB + 64GB storage variant would be launched in India for Rs 12,990. The report does not mention the exact launch date but speculates that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A20s next month.

The Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720*1560 resolution. The Infinity-V screen has a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera which houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s gets an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Although, Samsung has not disclosed the processor on its website, the chipset is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s with support for 15W fast charging. Biometrics include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

At the back, there are triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.