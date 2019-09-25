App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A20s India price revealed before official launch; to come in two variants

The Galaxy A20s comes under Samsung’s budget smartphone portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A20s internationally earlier this week. While the company has revealed the specifications, the pricing remains to be a mystery. Even before the official launch date is announced, the Galaxy A20s India pricing may just have leaked.

The Galaxy A20s comes under Samsung’s budget smartphone portfolio. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A20s soon in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A20s would be priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

The report also reveals the price of the 4GB variant. Galaxy A20s 4GB + 64GB storage variant would be launched in India for Rs 12,990. The report does not mention the exact launch date but speculates that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A20s next month.

Close

The Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720*1560 resolution.  The Infinity-V screen has a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera which houses an 8MP f/2.0 sensor.

related news

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s gets an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Although, Samsung has not disclosed the processor on its website, the chipset is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s with support for 15W fast charging. Biometrics include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

At the back, there are triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Samsung Galaxy A20s has been launched in Black, Blue, Red, and Green colour options. The colour options may vary depending upon the region.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.