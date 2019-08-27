Samsung accidentally reveals details about Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A91 on its website

Samsung has confirmed two new Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company accidentally revealed details about the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy A91 which is expected to release early next year.

Samsung has revealed the list of devices compatible with its 45W Super Fast charger. Currently, the Galaxy Note 10+ is the only officially launched device that supports 45W fast charging. However, the official web page has accidentally revealed that the yet-to-be-released Galaxy A91 would feature 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0 support.

XDA Developers was the first to spot the leak. According to the website’s findings, the Galaxy A91 would support 45W fast-charging, whereas the Galaxy A90 5G would get 25W fast-charging tech.

This means that the Galaxy A91 would be the third smartphone after the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G to support 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0.

We have a few details about the upcoming Galaxy A90. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has been spotted on various certification websites with the model number SM-A908. It would feature a Snapdragon 855, a 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors at the back. Additionally, Geekbench listings reveal that the Galaxy A90 5G would come with 6GB RAM.

Recently, alleged camera specifications of the 2020 Galaxy A-series were leaked online. If we go by these leaks, the Galaxy A91 will feature Samsung’s newly launched 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor which would be first available on a Xiaomi device next year. The other three cameras on the Galaxy A91 would include a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP 5x optical zoom telephoto sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

Although Samsung has confirmed these two devices, the launch date is yet to be revealed.