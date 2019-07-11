App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy A90 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM

The Galaxy A90 5G scored 3458 and 10852 in single-core and multi-core tests.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung is rumoured to launch two variants of the Galaxy A90. Out of the two variants, the Galaxy A90 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key specifications of the device.

Recently, popular tipster OnLeaks revealed specifications of the Galaxy A90 and A90 5G with model numbers SM-A905 and SM-A908, respectively. Separately, a device with the model number SM-A908N has been spotted on Geekbench.

The listing confirms the previous report which revealed that the Galaxy A90 5G would come with Snapdragon 855 SoC. Additionally, the listing reveals that the Galaxy A90 5G would come with 6GB RAM and run on Android Pie. The Galaxy A90 5G scored 3458 and 10852 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Previously, OnLeaks had reported that the Galaxy A90 5G would come with a 6.7-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It would sport triple-camera setup at the back with a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors. The Galaxy A90 would not have a pop-up rotating camera mechanism like the Galaxy A80.

The Galaxy A90, on the other hand, would have the same 6.7-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It would have a triple-camera setup with 48MP, 12MP and 5MP sensors with support for Tilt OIS. 

Another tipster called Ice Universe had stated that Samsung would bundle a 45W fast charger with the Galaxy A90 5G model. Samsung recently demoed the new fast-charging tech at the MWC Shanghai.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

