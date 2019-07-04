Samsung may bundle 45W fast charging support with Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 in New York. The upcoming flagship device has been surrounded by a flood of leaks and speculations, one of which has been the fast-charging support. Samsung may have just confirmed the rumour, based on its exhibition at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Shanghai.

Samsung has reportedly unveiled a 45W fast-charging support at the MWC Shanghai. According to a report shared by MyDrivers, Samsung has put up a 45W fast-charging chip on display at the event. The report includes a photo of the chip shared by one of the visitors.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Note 10 with a 45W fast-charging support. The company’s display at the exhibition counter hints that it may bundle the fast-charger along with the Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 is said to be launched in two different screen sizes. The bigger variant could be called Note 10+, unlike previous rumours that suggested it as Note 10 Pro. Hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 10+ were leaked online last week. Images uploaded show the smartphone’s boot screen with the name Galaxy Note 10+.

It would come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which would be placed in the top-centre area of the screen. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to launch with a 6.28-inch display. Both the devices are said to be launched with quad cameras at the back.

There have been reports of Samsung bundling the 45W or higher fast charger with the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, other reports suggest a 25W fast charging support, like the Galaxy S10 5G.

Other rumoured specs include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR 10+ support and UFS 3.0 storage. There have also been rumours about Samsung ditching the headphone jack in the Galaxy Note 10 series.

We are still over a month away from the official launch of the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is also expected to relaunch the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Home speaker.