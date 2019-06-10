Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders reveal smartphone with Quad cameras, no headphone jack

Samsung is rumoured to launch two variants of the Galaxy Note 10 in the next few months. Recently, renders of a phone alleged as the Note 10 surfaced online which revealed an all-new design with edge-to-edge punch-hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras.

Now, for the first time, renders of Note 10 Pro have been leaked that reveal the design elements of the bigger phablet.

Renowned tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Pricebaba, has uploaded the renders of Note 10 Pro, which looks fairly similar to the standard Note 10.

The notable difference can be seen at the front which has a larger display - expected to be 6.75-inches tall. On the back side, there is a fourth camera which is the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor found on Galaxy S10 5G.

According to the report, Note 10 Pro could come with a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera setup with the ToF sensor for 3D depth mapping. Like the Galaxy Note 10, the Note 10 Pro would have the three cameras stacked vertically on the top-right corner of the rear glass panel. The LED flash unit and ToF sensor would be placed next to the camera unit.

Like the Galaxy S10 lineup, Note 10 series would have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the left, there would be power and volume buttons, leaving the right side completely plain. The speaker grille, mic, Type-C port, and slot for the S-Pen are placed at the bottom with the SIM-tray, secondary mic, and an IR blaster placed at the top. Note 10 Pro would not have a dedicated Bixby button and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other specifications revealed in the report include a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels and HDR 10+ support. Note 10 Pro would get a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood, depending upon the market. It is also rumoured to get UFS 3.0 storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.