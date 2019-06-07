Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal flagship with punch-hole display, vertical camera unit, and no headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a few months away from its official release. Before the official announcement, renders of the upcoming Samsung flagship have been uploaded online that reveal many specifications.

Fresh renders uploaded by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 would have a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display, smaller than the Note 9.

Instead of placing it on the top right, the punch-hole will be placed at the top-centre section of the screen. The renders suggest that Note 10 would have curved edges on both sides of the Dynamic AMOLED screen which would also support HDR10+. The Note 10 is also said to get an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Note 10 would also get a redesigned glass back. As per the renders, the camera unit would be stacked vertically on the top-right side of the rear panel, with the LED flash placed next to it. This placement is similar to what is found on the Huawei P30 Pro.

At the bottom, there would be a speaker grille, a slot of S-Pen, a microphone, and USB Type-C port. The SIM-tray and a possible IR Blaster would be placed at the top-side of the smartphone.

On the left, there would be power and volume buttons, leaving the right side completely blank. According to OnLeaks, Samsung would remove the Bixby button on Note 10.

Interestingly, this report underlines previous rumours that claimed the Note 10 would not have any physical buttons and the headphone jack. There is also a second variant rumoured to come with a bigger 6.7-inch screen. There have been reports of Galaxy 10 coming with a 50W fast-charging support.

While OnLeaks has maintained an accurate record in terms of leaks, we would suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.