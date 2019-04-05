App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung may release Galaxy Note 10 in two different models: Report

This year, Samsung launched the third variant of the S10 called S10e which has been very popular in the European market. Based on the response of the S10e, Samsung is planning to launch a smaller variant of its phablet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung’s Note series is known as big rectangular devices that are feature-rich and S-Pen support. The company has maintained a tradition to launch the Note smartphone in only one screen size. Things might change this year as the company is planning to launch the Note 10 in two different sizes.

SamMobile reported that Samsung would release two different models of the Note 10. This year, Samsung launched the third variant of the S10 called S10e which has been very popular in the European market. Based on the response of the S10e, Samsung is planning to launch a smaller variant of its phablet. Local reports suggest that Samsung is planning to launch a 6.7-inch variant of the Note 10 like the S10 5G and a standard 6.4-inch variant. Samsung is believed to have sourced parts from the suppliers already for both the models. The smaller variant might also be priced as an affordable option like the S10e and is expected to be the primary market for some European countries.

The Note 10 is rumoured to have a button-less design with the volume rocker buttons, Bixby button and power button being replaced by some gestures or squeeze mechanism. It is also rumoured to be launched with four cameras at the back. Very little is known about the flagship phablet which is expected to launch in August. XDA Developers reported that the Note 10 might have a 5G variant. The report was based on a code-name referenced as ‘davinci’ in Galaxy S10’s kernel. SamMobile had previously reported that the Note 10 would get a 4,500 mAh battery, a secondary Time of Flight (ToF) sensor embedded underneath the display and the fourth camera would also be a ToF sensor paired with a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Samsung may also remove the headphone jack from Note 10, as per the report.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Galaxy Note 10 #Samsung #Samsung Note 10

