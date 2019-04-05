Samsung may release Galaxy Note 10 in two different models: Report

Samsung’s Note series is known as big rectangular devices that are feature-rich and S-Pen support. The company has maintained a tradition to launch the Note smartphone in only one screen size. Things might change this year as the company is planning to launch the Note 10 in two different sizes.

SamMobile reported that Samsung would release two different models of the Note 10. This year, Samsung launched the third variant of the S10 called S10e which has been very popular in the European market. Based on the response of the S10e, Samsung is planning to launch a smaller variant of its phablet. Local reports suggest that Samsung is planning to launch a 6.7-inch variant of the Note 10 like the S10 5G and a standard 6.4-inch variant. Samsung is believed to have sourced parts from the suppliers already for both the models. The smaller variant might also be priced as an affordable option like the S10e and is expected to be the primary market for some European countries.