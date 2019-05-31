Samsung may remove the headphone jack and physical buttons on Galaxy Note 10

Samsung’s next flagship device Note 10 is a few months away from its official launch. Several speculations have been made on how the Note 10 could look like and what features it could come packed with. The latest report suggests that Samsung is about to make two significant changes in Note 10, and some may not like it.

The Note 10 could miss out on the iconic 3.5mm headphone jack, according to a report by Android Police. Currently, Samsung is one of the very few manufacturers offering a headphone jack on its flagship devices.

It is also planning to remove all physical buttons on the Note 10 and replace them with capacitive touch keys or pressure sensitive areas. This means there would be no volume rocker, power and Bixby buttons on the Note 10. The report states that these touch keys or pressure sensitive areas would be highlighted with some kind of raised ‘bump’ or could have some sort of texture along the edges.

Reason for the removal of headphone jack could possibly be improving the battery capacity or making the smartphone even more water resistant. Currently, Samsung flagships come with IP68 water resistance even with the open ports and physical buttons.

Other rumours circulating on the internet about the Note 10 state that it could get fast-charging support of 50W. It could possibly mean that the Note 10’s rumoured 4,500 mAh battery could charge within 35 minutes like the Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition.

Some reports suggest that Samsung is planning to launch Note 10 in two screen sizes, namely a 6.7-inch variant like the S10 5G and a standard 6.4-inch variant. For the camera unit, the rear camera will be vertically aligned whereas the front camera would be placed in the centre, unlike the Galaxy S10 where the selfie camera unit is placed on the right side of the display.