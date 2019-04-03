App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to launch on April 5 in South Korea

Samsung would become the first smartphone manufacturer to commercially release a 5G smartphone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung might just become the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a 5G-compatible phone. Samsung Electronics announced in a press release that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G would be available starting April 5 in South Korea.

Samsung had announced the specification of the 5G variant alongside the launch of Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e.

“We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics, in the release.

“We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year.”

Starting April 5, Galaxy S10 5G would be available in Samsung’s home market South Korea at a starting price 1.39 million South Korean won (approximately Rs 84,400) for the 256GB variant. The higher end 512GB variant can be bought for 1.55 million won (approximately Rs 94,200).

In terms of specifications, the S10 5G sports a huge 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 processor with a 5G compliant Exynos Modem 5100 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Snapdragon X50 5G modem, depending upon the market.

The device has 8GB RAM and internal storage options between 256GB and 512GB. The camera unit in S10 5G includes four sensors at the back. It consists of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.5-2.4 aperture; a second 12MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 16MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a fourth 0.038MP for depth sensing.

The front cameras are housed inside the punch-hole display which consists of a 10MP primary sensor and an hQVGA 3D-depth sensing camera. In terms of battery, the S10 5G packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery and has support for fast charging and wireless fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G.

The phone comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for unlocking the device. It runs on One UI based on Android 9. There is no word on the release of the device in India. Samsung stated that the US launch of S10 5G would happen soon.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:11 am

tags #Galaxy S10 5G #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S10

