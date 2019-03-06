Samsung to launch Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e today: All you need to know about to specifications, price

Samsung will be officially launching the S10 lineup today in India. The company would be launching the S10, S10+ and the less expensive S10e in India which were revealed last month in an event in San Francisco. The premium lineup would be launched in India by DJ Koh, CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. Viewers can watch the event live on the company’s official India website starting at 12.30pm.

The Galaxy S10 is a special device for it marks the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S lineup. The S10 sports a punch-hole display which Samsung calls an Infinity-O display. It features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The dynamic AMOLED display supports an industry first HDR10+ and also claims to reduce blue light. The phone also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner which is underneath the screen.

For powerful performance, Samsung is offering the S10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in USA and China whereas other markets would get an Exynos 9820 processor under the hood. It is paired with 8GB RAM with internal memory with 128GB and 512GB storage options onboard. The storage can be expanded up to 1.5TB using microSD. The S10 is the first Galaxy S smartphone to have a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 12MP wide angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra wide angle lens. The front camera is a 10MP sensor that is embedded in the punch-hole display. The phone has a 3,400mAh battery and supports fast-charging, wireless fast charging and reverse charging as well. It runs on Android 9 based Samsung’s One UI. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone and Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S10 at Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant which would be available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour options. The 8GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and would be only available in Prism White.

Galaxy S10+

The big brother of the S10, the Galaxy S10 has a bigger screen with better RAM and ROM options. It sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Like the S10, the S10+ too supports HDR10+ and reduces blue light. The plus variant comes with a higher RAM option of up to 12 GB and is powered by the same processor found on the S10. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (USA and China) and an Exynos 9820 processor paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The storage can be expanded by up to 1.5 TB in addition to the 128GB, 512GB and 1TB internal memory. It has the same camera setup as that of the S10. However, on the front, the S10+ gets two cameras (10MP + 8MP) for selfies that are embedded in a bigger punch-hole.

The phone has a massive 4,100 man battery and has fast-charging, wireless fast charging and reverse charging. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port for connectivity. The smartphone runs on Samsung’s One UI on top of Android Pie.

The Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 for the 8GB RAM +128GB variant and 8GB RAM + 512GB variant starts at Rs 91,900. The 12GB RAM + 1TB variant is priced at a whopping Rs 1,17,900. The 512GB and 1TB variants would be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options whereas the 128GB variants would be available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White.

Galaxy S10e

Samsung is competing with Apple’s iPhone XR with the Galaxy 10e. The S10e features a smaller 5.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display. It runs on the same chipsets as its premium version —Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820. The S10e has been launched in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB clubbed with 128GB and 512GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB via microSD. However, the India variant would only get a 6GB + 128GB storage option. The lite version gets a dual camera setup which houses a 12MP wide angle sensor and a 16MP telephoto sensor. There is a single selfie shooter which is a 10MP fixed-focus sensor inside the punch-hole. It has a smaller 3,100 man battery and supports fast-charging, wireless fast charging and reverse charging. It misses out on the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that has been replaced by a rear fingerprint sensor. The device would run on Android Pie based One UI. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 55,900 and would be available in Prism Black and Prism White.