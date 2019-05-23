Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get massive upgrade with new design and features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphone of 2019. Rumours of Note devices often start surfacing online months before their official launch and this year too is no exception. Several details of the upcoming smartphone have already popped up on the internet.

According to a Forbes report, the Galaxy Note 10 is about to get significant changes and new features. The report states that Note 10 would get the incredible fast-charging support of 50W. This would be a drastic upgrade from the 15W fast charging that the Galaxy S10 offers. Previously, a tipster had also made the same claim that Samsung would include fast charging support of more than 25watts on Note 10. It could possibly mean that the Note 10’s rumoured 4,500 mAh battery could charge within 35 minutes like the Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition.

Further, Note 10 would have an increased screen size with an aspect ratio of 19:9. According to the source, Samsung would not include the 64MP camera on the Note 10 as it is reserved for a mid-range smartphone. The S-Pen on the Note 10 too would not be getting a camera as it is not ready yet.

For the camera unit, the rear camera will be vertically aligned whereas the front camera would be placed in the centre, unlike the Galaxy S10 where the selfie camera unit is placed on the right side of the display.

It was previously reported that Samsung would launch the Note 10 in two sizes. The company would launch a smaller variant of the phablet after the growing popularity of Galaxy S10e. It is also rumoured that the Note 10 would have a button-less design with the volume rocker buttons, Bixby button and power button being replaced by some gestures or squeeze mechanism.