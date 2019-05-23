App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 347

  • UPA: 91

    (181 seats to win)

  • OTH: 104

    (168 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get massive upgrade with new design and features

The Note 10’s rumoured 4,500 mAh battery could charge within 35 minutes like the Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated smartphone of 2019. Rumours of Note devices often start surfacing online months before their official launch and this year too is  no exception. Several details of the upcoming smartphone have already popped up on the internet.

According to a Forbes report, the Galaxy Note 10 is about to get significant changes and new features. The report states that Note 10 would get the incredible fast-charging support of 50W. This would be a drastic upgrade from the 15W fast charging that the Galaxy S10 offers. Previously, a tipster had also made the same claim that Samsung would include fast charging support of more than 25watts on Note 10. It could possibly mean that the Note 10’s rumoured 4,500 mAh battery could charge within 35 minutes like the Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition.

Further, Note 10 would have an increased screen size with an aspect ratio of 19:9. According to the source, Samsung would not include the 64MP camera on the Note 10 as it is reserved for a mid-range smartphone. The S-Pen on the Note 10 too would not be getting a camera as it is not ready yet.

For the camera unit, the rear camera will be vertically aligned whereas the front camera would be placed in the centre, unlike the Galaxy S10 where the selfie camera unit is placed on the right side of the display.

related news

It was previously reported that Samsung would launch the Note 10 in two sizes. The company would launch a smaller variant of the phablet after the growing popularity of Galaxy S10e. It is also rumoured that the Note 10 would have a button-less design with the volume rocker buttons, Bixby button and power button being replaced by some gestures or squeeze mechanism.

The report also states that Galaxy Note 10 would include UFS 3.0, which was first introduced on the delayed Galaxy Fold. Note 10 is expected to launch in four variants which would include two 4G and two 5G variants.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.