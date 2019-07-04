App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A90 specs out, could launch with a 5G variant

Neither of the devices would have a pop-up or slider camera like the Galaxy A80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is said to be working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone. The South Korean giant is planning to launch two variants of the Galaxy A90, which includes a 5G variant. The company was previously rumoured to have ditched the A90 and launch the phone under a new R-series.

Popular tipster OnLeaks has shared the leaked specs of the rumoured Galaxy A90. According to the tipster, Samsung would launch a 5G variant alongside the standard Galaxy A90. OnLeaks reported that the Galaxy A90 5G with the model number SM-A908 would have a Snapdragon 855, a 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors at the back.

The standard Galaxy A90 with the model number SM-A905 would have the same Snapdragon 855 processor, 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple camera setup at the back. However, the sensors on the standard Galaxy A80’s rear camera would be different.

OnLeaks stated that the standard A90 would have a 48MP + 12MP + 5MP camera setup with an exclusive tilt OIS support. Neither of the devices would have a pop-up or slider camera like the Galaxy A80, as per the tipster.

OnLeaks further reported that either of two smartphones, most-likely the Galaxy A90 5G variant, would come with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. This means that Samsung would not introduce a punch-hole display on the Galaxy A-series, and continue offering Infinity-U displays.

Another tipster called Ice Universe has stated that Samsung would bundle a 45W fast charger with the Galaxy A90 5G model.

Samsung has presented a demo of the new fast-charging tech at the MWC Shanghai. The company has not confirmed the launch or any other details of the Galaxy A90.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 05:48 pm

