Leak suggests 2020 Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones would feature up to 108MP camera sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series is likely to get significant camera improvements next year. A leaked image has surfaced on the internet which reveals the camera setup of many Galaxy A-series devices that may launch starting early next year. A highlight specification leaked is the inclusion of the 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy A91.

A tipster named Shubhanshu Ambhore has leaked an image that lists out the alleged camera specifications of the 2020 Galaxy A-series. The image contains specifications of all Galaxy A-series smartphones, except the Galaxy A11.

According to the image, all the listed Galaxy A-series smartphones would at least feature a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy 71, Galaxy A81 and Galaxy A91 would sport a quad-camera setup at the back.



Here are some key camera specs of Samsung Galaxy A series of 2020. pic.twitter.com/c7YifHcNUX

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 15, 2019

The biggest highlight in the alleged spec list is the presence of a 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy A91. Samsung recently unveiled the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor which would be first available on a Xiaomi device next year. The other three cameras on the Galaxy A91 would include a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP 5x optical zoom telephoto sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

The Galaxy A81, on the other hand, could feature the 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which is soon debuting on Realme and Redmi devices later this year. It could feature the same 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor as the Galaxy A91. The Galaxy A81 would have a 12MP telephoto sensor with either 2x or 5x optical zooming capabilities, according to the tipster.

The other high-end models, namely Galaxy A61 and Galaxy A71 would feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The Galaxy A71 would have a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom sensor, and a ToF sensor.

The Galaxy A61, on the other hand, would feature an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 10MP 2x optical zoom sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A51 would sport a 32MP primary sensor with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor, as per the image.

Lastly, the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 would have 13MP, 16MP and 24MP primary sensors, respectively. All the three smartphones would have a triple camera setup with the other two being wide-angle and depth sensors.