Samsung Galaxy A90 nears official launch after its visit on Wi-Fi Alliance website

Samsung’s most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A90, is rumoured to launch with a 5G-ready variant. The smartphone has been away from the news for quite some time, until now. The Galaxy A90 5G has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, hinting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has been spotted on various certification websites with the model number SM-A908. The same smartphone with a slightly different model number SM-A908B has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance’s website. It is speculated that the ‘B’ stands for an international variant.

The listing does not reveal much about the smartphone, except that it would boot on Android 9.0 out of the box. The smartphone specifications have leaked in the past and we do know what to expect from the Galaxy A90.

Leaked specifications reveal that Galaxy A90 has a standard 4G LTE model alongside a separate 5G-ready variant.

The standard Galaxy A90 with the model number SM-A905 would have the same Snapdragon 855 processor, 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple camera setup at the back.

However, the sensors on the standard Galaxy A90’s rear camera would be different. Neither of the devices would have a pop-up or slider camera like the Galaxy A80.

The standard Galaxy A90 would feature a 48MP + 12MP + 5MP camera setup with an exclusive tilt OIS support.

The Galaxy A90 5G, on the other hand, would feature a Snapdragon 855, a 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors at the back. Additionally, Geekbench listings reveal that the Galaxy A90 5G would come with 6GB RAM.

One of the two smartphones, most-likely the Galaxy A90 5G variant, would come with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. This means that Samsung would not introduce a punch-hole display on the Galaxy A-series, and continue offering Infinity-U displays.