Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to taking Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment: 'I don’t think I was paid...'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to rumours which said that she had taken Rs 25 crore for her myositis treatment. Writing on Instagram, the 36-year-old actor clarified that she had spent only a fraction of the money that was being rumoured and urged others to put out information regarding her treatment in a more responsible manner.

"Rs 25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

The actor was diagnosed with myositis last year and as per reports, had taken Rs 25 crore from another actor in the Telugu film industry for treatment.

In April, she underwent hyperbaric therapy for the disorder which involves breathing in pure oxygen in a pressurised environment, that would help the body develop stem cells and fight bacteria.

Myositis refers to a medical condition which can weaken the muscles and make a person feel tired. It is a rare disease which can show up in several different forms and much before a person is diagnosed with the disorder, they may experience trouble with moving, swallowing and clutching objects.

