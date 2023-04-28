Samantha Ruth Prabhu undergoes hyperbaric oxygen therapy for myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her myositis diagnosis last year (Image credit: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, including one that shows her receiving therapy for her autoimmune condition. The actor has been diagnosed with myositis, a condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful.

Her Instagram post, shared yesterday, shows the actor receiving hyperbaric therapy for myositis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a short explainer on what the treatment consists of. “Hyperbaric therapy can be a powerful tool for numerous chronic health conditions… because it helps reduce inflammation, heals infections and repairs damaged tissue,” the post explained. The therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to help the body generate stem cells and fight bacteria.



Alongside the picture of her hyperbaric therapy, she also shared glimpses of her everyday life – working out at the gym, eating desserts, and a throwback photo from when she was a teenager.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had opened up about being diagnosed with myositis last year. "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," Samantha had written alongside a photo from a hospital.

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.