English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu undergoes hyperbaric oxygen therapy for myositis

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, including one that shows her receiving hyperbaric therapy for her autoimmune condition.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her myositis diagnosis last year (Image credit: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, including one that shows her receiving therapy for her autoimmune condition. The actor has been diagnosed with myositis, a condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful.


    Her Instagram post, shared yesterday, shows the actor receiving hyperbaric therapy for myositis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a short explainer on what the treatment consists of. “Hyperbaric therapy can be a powerful tool for numerous chronic health conditions… because it helps reduce inflammation, heals infections and repairs damaged tissue,” the post explained. The therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to help the body generate stem cells and fight bacteria.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



    Alongside the picture of her hyperbaric therapy, she also shared glimpses of her everyday life – working out at the gym, eating desserts, and a throwback photo from when she was a teenager.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu had opened up about being diagnosed with myositis last year. "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," Samantha had written alongside a photo from a hospital.

    Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

    Related stories

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #hyperbaric therapy #myositis #Samantha Ruth Prabhu
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:04 am