Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara to make her Bollywood debut soon?

Sara Tendulkar, 24, made her modelling debut last year. (Image: saratendulkar/Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tednulkar, may soon try her hand at acting. According to a Bollywood Life report, Sara Tendulkar is keen on making a career in Bollywood. At the age of 24, the University College of London graduate already has an impressive Instagram following of 1.8 million and has starred in an ad campaign for an international clothing brand as well.

After studying medicine in London, Sara Tendulkar stepped into the world of modelling with a campaign for the international brand Self-Portrait, which is available in India exclusively on e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe.

With her decision to study medicine, Sara followed in the footsteps of her mother, who is a paediatrician. Her brother Arjun Tendulkar chose the life of a cricketer, like father Sachin Tendulkar. But if the latest report is to be believed, Sara could soon try something new entirely.

“Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements,” a source told Bollywood Life.

The source further added: “Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes.”

Sara Tendulkar made her modelling debut in December when she shared glimpses of a photo shoot she did for Self-Portrait.Sara Tendulkar is the eldest child of Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar . After completing her schooling in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she went on to study medicine in London.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes