    Russian man marries Ukrainian partner in Hindu ceremony in Himachal Pradesh

    Sergei Novikov and Elona Bramoka's story shows that love conquers all.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    The couple, Sergei Novikov and Elona Bramoka, got married in Dharamshala on August 2. (Image credit: @BeingHimachali)

    Thousands of miles away from their warring countries, a Russian man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week.

    Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen, and his partner Elona Bramoka, had been living in Dharamkot in Dharamshala for a year, according to a Times of India report. And so, they decided to have their wedding ceremony at the hill destination.

    On their wedding day on August 2, the couple were dressed in traditional Indian attire -- the groom wearing kurta-pyjama, achkan (a buttoned jacket) and a turban, and the bride in a lehenga-choli.

    The ceremony was performed by local priest Raman Sharma. A translator helped the couple understand the mantras he was reciting.

    Sharma said he was glad to get the opportunity to be a part the wedding.

    Guests at the couple's wedding included locals and foreign tourists. They were treated to folk tunes and a traditional Himachali feast called Kangri Dham.

    Vinod Sharma, the host of wedding, said he was delighted to see more foreign nationals leaning towards Hinduism, the Hindustan Times reported.

    Novikov and Bramoka have shown that love conquers all.

    Their countries have been locked in conflict for over five months now -- a war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

    Millions of Ukrainians have have been displaced because of the war. Thousands have died since it began.
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 08:57 am
