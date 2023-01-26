BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter to march in Republic Day parade as part of NCC contingent

Ravi Kishan's daughter will take part in the Republic Day parade

Ishita Shukla, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, will take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. Shukla will be among the 148 women cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) who will march in the parade.

Ravi Kishan expressed his pride in a series of tweets, saying that his daughter trained hard to be able to take part in the Republic Day parade, which will begin around 10.30 am today.

“My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path,” the actor-turned-politician wrote.



My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path. pic.twitter.com/aI4tXbdX50

— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 24, 2023

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today (January 26) to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Read More

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

Several contingents of the army march in the Republic Day parade, which is an annual feature of R-Day celebrations. The highlight of the Republic Day parade is the display of floats representing different states of India that typically showcase arts and handicrafts unique to that region.

“Proud moment as a father cuz On 26th January, she will take part in national parade in front of Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the entire nation," he added.