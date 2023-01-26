English
    BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter to march in Republic Day parade as part of NCC contingent

    Ishita Shukla, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, will take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST
    Ishita Shukla, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, will take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. Shukla will be among the 148 women cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) who will march in the parade.

    Ravi Kishan expressed his pride in a series of tweets, saying that his daughter trained hard to be able to take part in the Republic Day parade, which will begin around 10.30 am today.


    “My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path,” the actor-turned-politician wrote.


    “Proud moment as a father cuz On 26th January, she will take part in national parade in front of Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the entire nation," he added.