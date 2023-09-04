English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Renting my 2BHK flat next to Lazy Suzy': Bengaluru man's viral post triggers memefest

    The flat in question was located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar 80ft Road, next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite 12th Main. The interiors were quite aesthetic and the rent was Rs 45K. And Bengaluru people flocked to the post, quite literally. So much so that @Bharath_MG revised the rent to 55K.

    Edited by : Shubhi Mishra
    September 04, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
    Bengaluru

    @Bharath_MG's post on X triggered a hilarious memefest.

    Nowadays social media has become the hub of almost everything and is not just related to sharing thoughts or opinions anymore. If one needs help for anything, they can just turn to platforms such as Instagram or Twitter and share their problems.

    People have even started to advertise their properties in search of potential tenants. One such post was shared by a user named Bharath going by the username of @Bharath_MG on X as well. He shared pictures of his 2 BHK flat that he wanted to rent out and his post went viral online.

    The flat was located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar 80ft Road, next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite 12th Main. The interiors were quite aesthetic and the rent was Rs 45K. And Bengaluru people flocked to the post, quite literally. So much so that @Bharath_MG revised the rent to 55K.

    Bengaluru The post has now been deleted from Twitter. (Image: @Bharath_MG)

    This didn’t sit well with Twitter users and a hilarious memefest ensued in response. The words used by @Bharath_MG started a trend and people began sharing pictures of the “properties” that they wanted to rent out. Memes flooded the microblogging site in no time. However, the original tweet has now been deleted.

    Related stories


    A user named Nishanth Vijayan shared pictures of a swanky apartment in New York with a caption that read, “Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main,” just like the original post.

    A username with account handle @peeleraja posted pictures of the Ambani house in Mumbai.


    Take a look at some of the other tweets:



    Grocery app Dunzo hopped onto the trends bandwagon and wrote, “PSA: Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. No restrictions Order date - Whenever you want Delivery charge - Minimal Service is open.”

    “Wonder how much publicity Lazy Suzy got today,” a user wrote.

    Another user commented, “I have already rented a house but I’m willing to pay another 45k for the lazy suzy house.”

    “Is that Indiranagar apartment next to Lazy Suzy 80ft road already rented out?” a third user questioned.

    Tags: #Bengaluru #Indiranagar
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 10:18 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!