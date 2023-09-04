'Renting my 2BHK flat next to Lazy Suzy': Bengaluru man's viral post triggers memefest

@Bharath_MG's post on X triggered a hilarious memefest.

Nowadays social media has become the hub of almost everything and is not just related to sharing thoughts or opinions anymore. If one needs help for anything, they can just turn to platforms such as Instagram or Twitter and share their problems.

People have even started to advertise their properties in search of potential tenants. One such post was shared by a user named Bharath going by the username of @Bharath_MG on X as well. He shared pictures of his 2 BHK flat that he wanted to rent out and his post went viral online.

The flat was located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar 80ft Road, next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite 12th Main. The interiors were quite aesthetic and the rent was Rs 45K. And Bengaluru people flocked to the post, quite literally. So much so that @Bharath_MG revised the rent to 55K.

The post has now been deleted from Twitter. (Image: @Bharath_MG)

This didn’t sit well with Twitter users and a hilarious memefest ensued in response. The words used by @Bharath_MG started a trend and people began sharing pictures of the “properties” that they wanted to rent out. Memes flooded the microblogging site in no time. However, the original tweet has now been deleted.

A user named Nishanth Vijayan shared pictures of a swanky apartment in New York with a caption that read, “Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main,” just like the original post.



Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics DMs are open pic.twitter.com/iOSiKdsZXq

— Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) September 3, 2023

A username with account handle @peeleraja posted pictures of the Ambani house in Mumbai.



Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K pic.twitter.com/sUjqagc3Az

— peeleraja (@peeleraja) September 4, 2023

Take a look at some of the other tweets:



Renting our space at @Somethingsbrwng to anyone interested in coffee workshops or just to have coffee.. Charges : Zero if you make your own coffee using our gear Location : Just off 12th Main Indira Nagar, but not too close to Lazy Suzy DMs open ! pic.twitter.com/LmkW7DMu1y

— Abhinav Mathur (@abhineo) September 3, 2023



Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. Interiors done recently No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 1 CR

Attaching pic of Indiranagar ka GUNDA you’ll get to see everyday from balcony pic.twitter.com/68ya6QNdpo

— Anubha (@artbyahbuna) September 3, 2023



Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics DMs are open pic.twitter.com/GQ54s3RR6z

— Satyanweshi (@satyanweshi_asm) September 3, 2023



Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. Interiors done recently Bedroom has a home theatre setup with a projector and motorized screenNo restrictions Move in date: Oct 15 Rent: 45K Attached pics

DMs are open pic.twitter.com/lmYxMqjOyu

— Jaichhabra.eth (@JaichhabraJc) September 3, 2023

Grocery app Dunzo hopped onto the trends bandwagon and wrote, “PSA: Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. No restrictions Order date - Whenever you want Delivery charge - Minimal Service is open.”



PSA: Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main No restrictions

Order date - Whenever you want

Delivery charge - Minimal Service is open pic.twitter.com/QegYaCTwFF

— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) September 3, 2023

“Wonder how much publicity Lazy Suzy got today,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I have already rented a house but I’m willing to pay another 45k for the lazy suzy house.”

“Is that Indiranagar apartment next to Lazy Suzy 80ft road already rented out?” a third user questioned.