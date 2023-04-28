Bengaluru landlord rejects potential tenant because he scored only 75% in Class 12

A Bengaluru landlord rejected a potential tenant for not scoring 90 percent in 12th grade

The discussion around renting in Bengaluru seems to have no end in sight. After posters of kidney for sale to fund security deposits, pics of apartments left trashed by tenants and landlords asking for payslips and LinkedIn profiles, we now have an apartment owner who requires that his tenants have scored at least 90 percent in their Class 12 board exams.

Screenshots of a conversation between a man looking for an apartment to rent in Bengaluru and his broker have gone viral on Twitter for their sheer absurdity.

The broker first informed the man that the landlord had approved his profile. He was then asked to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card, joining certificate from his company, PAN card and his Class 10 and 12 marksheets. The owner also asked the potential tenant to share a 150-200 words write-up about himself.

After submitting all these documents, he was told the landlord had rejected his application because he had scored only 75 percent in Class 12. “Hey Yogesh, I sent your docs and write-up to the owner. Sorry but he rejected your profile, because you’ve got 75% in Class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90%,” the broker informed the man.



"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d

— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

Screenshots of the conversation were shared on Twitter by the man’s cousin, Shubh, who revealed the apartment owner is a retired IIM professor. The screenshots have gone viral with over a million views.

In the comments section, many discussed the increasingly stringent and oftentimes ridiculous background checks that land owners undertake before their renting their properties out. Several people said that a person’s score in 12th grade should have no bearing on whether he would make a good tenant or not.

Still others said the process of renting in Bengaluru is tougher than getting married or securing admission into a top-tier college.

The issue of Bengaluru rent is currently in the spotlight after a series of posts showing how tough it has become to find a good rental in the city – thanks in part to the influx of young professionals as offices reopened after the pandemic.