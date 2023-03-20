To rent house in Bengaluru, man asked to share LinkedIn profile, write para introducing himself

(Representational image)

If you are house-hunting in Bengaluru, be prepared to share with landlords your LinkedIn profile and a short paragraph about yourself.

A professional searching for a rented accommodation was recently asked for his account on the professional network, before he could come see the place.

The man, Goutham, shared screenshots of his chat with a broker operating in Indiranagar -- one of Bengaluru's upscale neighbourhoods.

The screenshots began with the broker sending him photos of the place.

After Goutham expressed interest in seeing it in person, the broker asked him to send across his profile. The prospective tenant obliged and shared a link to it.

But that wasn't enough. Goutham was also asked to share small paragraph introducing himself when he followed up with the broker on the apartment's location.

"Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar @peakbengaluru," the man tweeted.

Goutham later revealed the he wasn't allowed to rent the place. "Successfully rejected in first round," he wrote.

Below Goutham's thread, many users shared their own renting hassles.

"Getting a place at Indiranagar and Koramangala has become such a pain," one user wrote. "It wasn’t so tough a couple of years back. One would start in the morning and fix a place by evening."

"The same happened with me," another said. "They took a proper interview (HR round)."

"Talked to this uncle today who asked about what am I building/doing for 5 minutes straight only to tell me the he doesn't entertain bachelors," another user wrote.

Rents in Bengaluru are rising, especially in gates societies. In areas like Koramangala, HSR Layout and around Indiranagar, 2 BHK apartments cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.

"The prices we see in these apartments have jumped by 40 percent, some by 50 percent, compared to the last few years," Sunil Singh from real-estate broker Realty Corp told Moneycontrol.

Because of limited land available for development, property prices have shot up in the Bengaluru city centre, compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Gated apartments in Bengaluru city centre have taken an affordability hit, forcing tenants towards the suburbs