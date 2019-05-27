Redmi 7A unveiled with 5.45-inch display and 4,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has unveiled the much-rumoured Redmi 7A in China. The toned-down variant of Redmi 7 would now become the company’s entry-level smartphone replacing the Redmi 6A.

The company is yet to announce the pricing details, which would be unveiled on May 28 at the K20 Pro launch event.

Specifications of the Redmi 7A include a 5.45-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 * 1440 pixels. It comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 7A gets an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU under the hood. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the RAM and storage options available on the Redmi 7A but confirmed that the smartphone would offer 256GB expandable storage via microSD. The Redmi 7A gets a bigger 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port.

For optics, Redmi 7A comes with a single 13MP rear camera with flash and Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF). For selfies, it gets a 5MP sensor with AI features like Beauty mode, Background blur, etc.

It misses out on a fingerprint scanner instead offers face-unlock. Connectivity options include a 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, etc. For splash resistance, Redmi 7A comes with P2i nano-coating.