Realme 3i now available via open sale in India: Specifications, Price, Offers

Realme 3i is now available via open sale in India. The smartphone was launched last month in India and was only available via flash sale. Realme 3i is a lite variant of the Realme 3, which was launched earlier this year in India.



For those who wish to own #SmartphonesKaChampion, you don’t have to wait anymore as #realme3i is now available 24X7 on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoADq2B.

Know more: https://t.co/Z84qoKPzpY pic.twitter.com/ddjbiQipjH

— realme (@realmemobiles) August 23, 2019

Realme confirmed the open sale of Realme 3i on Twitter. The company has confirmed that Realme 3i would be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme online store. Realme 3i would be available in two variants and three colour options.

The 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Colour options include Diamond Red, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

Realme is offering Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300 on its website. For Flipkart buyers, there are no-cost EMI and instant discount options available. Axis Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail a 5 percent instant discount. There is also 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and HDFC Bank debit card.

To recall the specifications, Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the front camera. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88.3 percent screen to body ratio.

A 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC powers the Realme 3i. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. For longer battery life, Realme 3i gets a 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

For shutterbugs, there is a dual 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. It comes with features like NightScape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 13MP f/2.0 AI camera.

Realme 3i boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out-of-the-box.