Ratan Tata's heartfelt note on JRD Tata's birth anniversary: 'What I really miss...'

Indian aviation pioneer JRD Tata.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, paid tribute to aviation pioneer JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary on July 29.

JRD Tata was the first person to obtain a commercial aviator's certificate in India in 1929. He set up Tata Air Service -- India's first airline -- and flew its first flight. The airline later became Air India and was nationalised.

Ratan Tata, in a social media post honouring JRD Tata, said his legacy will endure.

He remembered him as a "warm-hearted caring human being" who had a huge impact on his life.

"We shared many common interests, but what I really miss even more is his affection and kindness," he added.

Tata Group, once headed by Ratan Tata, had got Air India back from the government in January.

They had won a Rs 18,000 crore-bid to take over the debt-laden carrier in October 2021.

Ratan Tata had then shared an emotional note remembering JRD Tata.