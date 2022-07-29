English
    Ratan Tata's heartfelt note on JRD Tata's birth anniversary: 'What I really miss...'

    Aviation pioneer JRD Tata has left behind an enduring legacy, Ratan Tata said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Indian aviation pioneer JRD Tata.

    Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, paid tribute to aviation pioneer JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary on July 29.

    JRD Tata was the first person to obtain a commercial aviator's certificate in India in 1929. He set up Tata Air Service -- India's first airline -- and flew  its first flight. The airline later became Air India and was nationalised.

    Ratan Tata, in a social media post honouring JRD Tata, said his legacy will endure.

     







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)


    Close

    He remembered him as a "warm-hearted caring human being" who had a huge impact on his life.

    "We shared many common interests, but what I really miss even more is his affection and kindness," he added.

    Tata Group, once headed by Ratan Tata, had got Air India back from the government in January.

     

    Also read: JRD Tata birth anniversary | Lesser known facts about the industrialist and birth of Tata Airlines

     

    They had won a Rs 18,000 crore-bid to take over the debt-laden carrier in October 2021.

    Ratan Tata had then shared an emotional note remembering JRD Tata.

    "Mr. JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," Ratan Tata had said.

    "On an emotional note, Air India. under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world," he had added. "Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years,” the industrialist had said.

    Tags: #JRD Tata #Ratan Tata #Tata Group
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 01:02 pm
