Ratan Tata celebrated Diwali 2020 with his favourite ‘Goa’

An Instagram post shared by Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who is known to be a dog lover, revealed that he spent this Diwali with his furry friends. Among them was also his “office companion” named Goa.

He captioned the image: “A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion.”

Ratan Tata has a special kennel built for stray dogs at the global headquarters of the Tata Group and Goa stays at the kennel.

Soon after sharing the post, Ratan Tata’s comment section was filled with questions about the “special” dog, Goa, which is among his “favourites”. Many wondered why the dog was named after the state.

Responding to one of the queries, he wrote: “He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague’s car in Goa and came all the way to Bombay House. Hence the name Goa.”

Instagram users loved his response and praised Ratan Tata for his kindness and generosity.