Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratan Tata celebrated Diwali 2020 with his favourite ‘Goa’

Ratan Tata has a special kennel built for stray dogs at the global headquarters of the Tata Group, and Goa stays at the kennel.

Moneycontrol News

An Instagram post shared by Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who is known to be a dog lover, revealed that he spent this Diwali with his furry friends. Among them was also his “office companion” named Goa.

He captioned the image: “A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion.”







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)


Ratan Tata has a special kennel built for stray dogs at the global headquarters of the Tata Group and Goa stays at the kennel.

Soon after sharing the post, Ratan Tata’s comment section was filled with questions about the “special” dog, Goa, which is among his “favourites”. Many wondered why the dog was named after the state.

Responding to one of the queries, he wrote: “He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague’s car in Goa and came all the way to Bombay House. Hence the name Goa.”

Instagram users loved his response and praised Ratan Tata for his kindness and generosity.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Diwali 2020 #Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata

